Azerbaijan-Korea partnership rapidly developing – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The Azerbaijan-Korea partnership is rapidly developing, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Korea-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations, Trend reports.

"The trade turnover value between the two countries amounted to $228 million in 2021. A total of 77 Korean companies are currently functioning in Azerbaijan. Over 70 documents have been signed between our countries in recent years," the deputy minister added.