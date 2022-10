BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Brussels is working to have a border commission meeting in Brussels before the end of this month, said EU diplomat Josep Borrell, Trend reports.

"We do not spare diplomatic efforts. We mobilize the resources we have," Borrell added.

Azerbaijan offered Armenia to hold the third meeting of the commission on the delimitation of the state border in October, and not in November, as previously planned. The meeting is planned to be held in Brussels.