Great Britain wishes to achieve peace in the region as soon as possible - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Great Britain wishes to achieve peace in the region as soon as possible, newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Fergus Auld said this while presenting his credentials to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"It is the second anniversary of the terrible rocket attack on the city of Ganja today. I would like to express my condolences to the families of those who died on that tragic day. I would also like to express my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the war two years ago and in landmine explosions after the fighting ended. Great Britain wishes to achieve peace in the region as soon as possible.

Dear Mr. President, as I told you when we met at the British Embassy, I came to Azerbaijan for the first time as a student of the Azerbaijani language. I lived with a local family in Ganja for six weeks, ate their food and shared their life. As you told me, this study showed my deep respect for your culture and a desire to understand your great country. I was impressed by my welcome and the hospitality of your people. I am very glad that I have now returned to Azerbaijan as an Ambassador and a friend. I do hope that the water in the new glass will be refreshing," the head of state said.