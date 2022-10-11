Baku, Yerevan agree on main points of peace treaty - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached agreements on the fundamental points of the peace treaty, so only the implementation remains, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkish TVNET TV channel, Trend reports.

"Agreement was reached on the five fundamental points. They include the recognition of each other's territorial integrity, the demarcation of borders, and so on," he said.

The minister noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan need to reach a sustainable peace treaty.