Azerbaijan's MoD talks statements spread on number of internet channels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan commented on the statements spread on a number of internet channels, Trend reports citing the ministry.

On November 1, reserve soldier Sabuhi Abdullayev made false and unprofessional claims about the Azerbaijani Air Force and its projects to modernize weapons systems.

"The relevant statements of this person about the Azerbaijani Air Force are completely unfounded and are nothing but lie and slander. We regard this as a provocation and deliberate attempts to undermine the repute of the Azerbaijani Army. Regarding Abdullayev's irresponsible accusations, the Air Force command will take corresponding legal action," the statement said.