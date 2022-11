BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding the "Honored Teacher" honorary title to employees of Lankaran State University on the occasion of the university's 30th anniversary and for merits in the development of education in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on November 25.

According to the decree, the honorary title was awarded to the following persons:

Yadulla Aghazade

Sanan Azizov.