Azerbaijani, Turkish military servicemen involved in 'Fraternal Fist' drills awarded (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The military personnel was awarded during Distinguished Visitors Day as part of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye joint exercises on December 6, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar awarded a group of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen who distinguished themselves in the exercises.

Then the ministers of both fraternal countries delivered speeches to the military personnel.

Akar praised the participation in the Distinguished Visitors Day along with the chief of the General Staff and other commanders. The Turkish minister noted that amidst increasing threats and dangers around the world, the security of our countries could only be ensured by having a strong army.

Joint exercises are also important for the mutual exchange of experience and for increasing the level of professionalism.

The official stressed that Türkiye always stands by Azerbaijan and is ready to unite in a single fist against any threats and provocations. Akar added that "our friend's friend is our friend" and "our friend's enemy is our enemy".

Delivering a speech, Colonel General Hasanov expressed gladness to see Turkish servicemen in Azerbaijan. The minister stressed that all types of troops fulfilled their duties at a high level during the exercises.

“Following the 44-day second Karabakh War, under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the country carries out reforms to bring the Azerbaijani Army in line with the model of the Turkish Armed Forces. We are fortunate because the Turkish Armed Forces are one of the world's leading armies. As one nation, two states, we are effectively using this chance. Our brotherhood is eternal. Long live the Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood!” the minister emphasized.