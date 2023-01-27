GUAM demands to bring to justice those responsible for terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. GUAM [Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova] regional organization has strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, Trend reports citing the organization’s statement.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in the Iranian city of Tehran, as a result of which an employee of the embassy was killed. We express deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the embassy staff and Azerbaijan. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement said.

“The GUAM Secretariat expresses solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan and demands to bring to justice perpetrators of this act of terrorism and their sponsors,” added the statement.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.