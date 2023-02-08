Azerbaijan - always by side of brotherly Türkiye from first minutes and hours, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijan, as always, has been by the side of brotherly Türkiye from the first minutes and hours, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the Turkish Embassy in Baku, while offering condolences over the numerous human casualties, following the earthquake, Trend reports.

"I am offering my condolences again. It is a great disaster, a huge tragedy. Innocent people have been killed and injured.

You know that Azerbaijan, as always, has been by the side of brotherly Türkiye from the first minutes and hours. As always, we have shown our support and solidarity. If we have been able to help at least a little in eliminating the consequences of this bitter tragedy, we consider it an honor for ourselves. Türkiye is always with us, in good times and in difficult times.

This horrific earthquake has saddened us a lot. In other words, it has caused great moral suffering to each one of us. We share the pain of our brothers. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. When I called my dear brother, Mr. President on the phone to express my condolences, I said that we were wholeheartedly with you. You know that people are constantly being sent to Türkiye. At the same time, doctors, rescuers and volunteers are and will continue to be sent," President Ilham Aliyev said.