Military medical personnel from Azerbaijan begins work in Turkish Kahramanmaras (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The military medical personnel of the Azerbaijani Army, sent to Türkiye following the instructions of Azerbaijan's President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, has commenced its activities in Kahramanmaras, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani military doctors are actively involved in receiving, registering, triage, operating and sending to other relevant medical institutions in coordination with the Turkish Health Ministry's employees in the field hospital.

A total of 20 military medical workers, including general surgeon, traumatologist, otolaryngologist, ophthalmologist, neurosurgeon, rheumatologist, anesthesiologist, plastic-reconstructive surgeon, medical attendant, operating nurses, and anesthetists, have been sent to the fraternal country to provide earthquake-affected people with medical aid.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Following the latest data, 8,574 people have been killed, and 49,133 have got injured in the quake.