We are trying to expand strategically important Italian-Azerbaijani relations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. We are trying to expand strategically important Italian-Azerbaijani relations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during meeting with a delegation led by Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy of the Italian Republic Adolfo Urso, who attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant, Trend reports.

"This is indeed a very important event and a project that will greatly strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani friendship. As mentioned, the Italian-Azerbaijani relations have strategic importance, and we are trying to further expand these strategic partnership frameworks.

First of all, our political relations are at a very high level. You also mentioned in your speech that President Mattarella's visit to Azerbaijan and my visits to Italy have strengthened these relations even more. Of course, the arrival of three ministers of the Italian government to Azerbaijan since January 11 to this day is very important and I can say that it is an extraordinary event. During these visits, we have discussed and will discuss cooperation in the military, military-technical, energy, investment and trade sectors as a whole," President Ilham Aliyev