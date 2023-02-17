Azerbaijan's parliament honors memory of victims of earthquake in Türkiye with minute of silence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Azerbaijan's parliament honored the memory of victims of the earthquake in Türkiye with a minute of silence, Trend reports.

Chair of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, offered to observe a minute of silence in memory of the people who died as a result of the devastating earthquake in Türkiye.

The Chair's proposal was accepted, and a minute of silence was observed in memory of the earthquake victims.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 38,044 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.