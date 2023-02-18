Military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan visit ADA University (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Following the 2023 action plan of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, foreign countries’ military attachés, accredited to the country, have visited ADA University, the ministry told Trend.

After viewing the created conditions, the guests were briefed on the university’s history, stages of development, mission, daily educational process, educational base, and areas of activity, as well as on programs implemented as part of cooperation with universities of foreign countries.

The event speakers delivered speeches about the faculties and specialties taught at ADA.

Representatives of the university answered questions of military attachés.

The guests expressed gratitude to the management of ADA University and the Defense Ministry's leadership for organizing the visit at such a high level.