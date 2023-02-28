Chairman of Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Chairman of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanović, has arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Chairman of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The Chairman of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina was met by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.