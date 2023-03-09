Azerbaijan - important, reliable partner of EU - Latvian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan is an important and reliable partner of the EU, President of Latvia Egils Levits said at the 10th Global Baku Forum, themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, Trend reports.

Speaking about the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Levits noted that the general relations as well as economic and political relations between the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

"In particular, I have to note Azerbaijan's role in the issue of energy supply. We will continue to take steps to develop ties between Latvia and Azerbaijan. The EU is looking for new suppliers to ensure energy security. Relations between the EU and Azerbaijan in this direction are at a high level," he said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has kicked off today. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.