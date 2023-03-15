Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Regular conference of NAM Parliamentary Network held in Bahrain

Politics Materials 15 March 2023 16:10 (UTC +04:00)
Regular conference of NAM Parliamentary Network held in Bahrain

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. A regular conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network was held as part of the 146th Assmbly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Manama (Bahrain) on March 13, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The conference, chaired by Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, head of the NAM Parliamentary Network Sahiba Gafarova, was attended by members of legislative bodies from more than 60 countries, including speakers of parliaments from more than 20 NAM countries, as well as heads of international parliamentary structures.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more