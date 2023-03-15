Regular conference of NAM Parliamentary Network held in Bahrain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. A regular conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network was held as part of the 146th Assmbly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Manama (Bahrain) on March 13, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The conference, chaired by Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, head of the NAM Parliamentary Network Sahiba Gafarova, was attended by members of legislative bodies from more than 60 countries, including speakers of parliaments from more than 20 NAM countries, as well as heads of international parliamentary structures.

