Russian MFA working on holding second meeting in "3 + 3" format

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The Russian Foreign Ministry is working on convening a second meeting in the "3 + 3" format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a visit to Moscow, Trend reports.

"The Georgian side is still thinking about joining this format, but the first meeting took place, the door for Tbilisi remains open," the minister said at a press conference following the talks with the Armenian Foreign Minister.

On December 10, 2021, the first meeting of the 3+3 Consultative Regional Platform was held in Moscow at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Russia and Türkiye.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the regional issues, cooperation development in the field of restoration, reconstruction, expansion of the economy and transport links.