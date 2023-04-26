Flight and technical staff of Azerbaijan Air Force to take part in "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The flight and technical staff, as well as aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force, have left for Turkish Konya to participate in the "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Exercises, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Air Force and Su-25 attack aircrafts to be involved in the exercises starting on May 2.

The international exercises to be held with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and England, will continue until May 23.