Azerbaijani MFA makes statement on 78th anniversary of victory in WWII (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The 78th anniversary of the historic victory over Nazism in World War II, one of the most devastating wars in world history, is being marked, Trend reports via the statement of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry in connection with May 9 - Victory Day.

“On this significant day, we honor with deep respect the blessed memory of all those who fought against Nazism - a serious threat to humanity, including our heroic compatriots who showed unparalleled courage and selflessness during the war years,” the statement said.

The role and merits of the Azerbaijani people, who showed courage on the front line during the war, as well as in the rear, who sent more than 600,000 people to the front, who passed a glorious military path from the Caucasus to Berlin, in achieving victory over Nazis, are undeniable. For the courage shown in winning the victory, 123 of Azerbaijani compatriots were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, and more than 170 thousand soldiers and officers were awarded various orders and medals.

The selfless work of the Azerbaijani people in the rear, and their full mobilization in the name of victory was of exceptional importance for supporting the army fighting at the front, including for winning the war. Azerbaijan's natural resources, especially oil reserves, played a decisive role in ensuring victory in the fight against the Nazis.

In 1941-1945, Azerbaijan accounted for more than 70 percent of the oil produced in the Soviet Union, 80 percent of gasoline and 90 percent of motor oils. Thanks to the invaluable work of Azerbaijani oil workers, who worked around the clock and seven days a week to meet the needs of the front, the made products played a decisive role in the fate of the war.

The modern history of Azerbaijani people who throughout history have been ready to sacrifice in the name of protecting the homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, is known for brilliant victories, and in particular for the glorious victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War won by the resolute Azerbaijani Army led by Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. It was during the 44-day Second Karabakh War that Azerbaijani people mobilized in the name of restoring the internationally recognized territorial integrity of the country, putting an end to almost 30 years of Armenian military occupation, thereby managing to write a glorious victory in the history of Azerbaijan.

“The dear memory of Azerbaijani compatriots who gave their lives for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the homeland will forever remain in the hearts of Azerbaijani people. With deep respect and gratitude, we honor our heroic compatriots who have inscribed glorious victories in our history," the Azerbaijani MFA's statement said.