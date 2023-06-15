EU completely transparent about its activities for peace in S.Caucasus - Toivo Klaar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The EU has been and will be completely transparent about its activities for peace in the South Caucasus, Trend reports via the tweet of EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

"We will continue to work for the benefit of the peoples," he said.

The EU has been closely following the developments in the region, in particular the normalization process of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.

Klaar visited Azerbaijan earlier in June to hold a number of high-level discussions on relevant geopolitical matters.



Back in May, Klaar said the EU welcomed the talks of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the US. He said the EU welcomed the 'constant contacts between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan during the four-day talks', adding that progress can only be achieved through dialogue.

The trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took place on May 1 in the US. After that, a bilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries was held at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

The talks continued on May 2 and 3 in a bilateral format and the final round of negotiations took place on May 4.