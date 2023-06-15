We are very grateful to Pakistan for support to Azerbaijan during times of occupation and during 44 days of Patriotic War of 2020 - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are relations which are based on mutual history, culture, traditions, religion, solidarity and mutual support, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his press statement following an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports.

“We are very grateful to Pakistan for support to Azerbaijan during the times of occupation and during the 44 days of Patriotic War of 2020. Pakistan is the country which did not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia because of occupation. And this is a really position of brothers. We are very grateful for that,” the head of state noted.