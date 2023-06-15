Flights between Baku and Islamabad to be increased - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. We will increase the number of flights between our cities including flight between the capitals, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his press statement following an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports.

“We see big potential in the area of education. I just want to inform you that we have 750 students from Pakistan studying in our universities. And we hope to host more our young brothers from Pakistan. And Azerbaijanis also studied in Pakistan. They today already contribute to our development in different areas,” the head of state noted.