Azerbaijani, Uzbek deputy FMs hold political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov from the Azerbaijani side, and from the Uzbek side by his colleague Bobur Usmanov.

At the meeting, it was noted that the personal contacts of the heads of state of both countries, based on brotherhood and friendship, played a special role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in an ascending line and further strengthening of the strategic partnership.

Besides, the current state of relations between the two countries was considered, the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the political, socio-economic, humanitarian and other fields of mutual interest were discussed. An exchange of views took place on the current development and prospects for trade and economic relations. The importance of the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in terms of the development of economic ties was noted.

Khalafov informed about the new realities that have developed in the region after the 2020 second Karabakh war, restoration and construction work carried out in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

He noted the high appreciation of the initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shovkat Mirziyoyev to build a school building in the liberated Fuzuli district.

The deputy foreign minister also told about the efforts of Azerbaijan aimed at ensuring the dignified return of former IDPs to their native lands, sustainable stability and security in the region.

Usmanov noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations built on the basis of centuries-old sincere friendship and brotherhood and stressed that important successes have been achieved over the past year in the direction of further developing relations in various areas of cooperation.

He stressed Uzbekistan's continued support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan within the framework of international organizations, as well as on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The importance of the mechanism of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, as well as the continuation of mutual visits and meetings, was emphasized.

Previously, Usmanov held meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.