Azerbaijani FM, UK Foreign Secretary discuss expansion of bilateral ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly within the framework of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the sides highlighted friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the UK and discussed joint steps to expand it.

"Further strengthening of cooperation aimed at ensuring stability & peace in the region was emphasized," the ministry added.