Azerbaijan introduces amendments to "Regulations on State Customs Committee" - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the "Regulations on the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the decree, in the first sentence of paragraph 5.5 of the "Regulations on the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 4, 2012 No. 646, the word "two" is replaced by the word "one", and the word "four" - the word "three".