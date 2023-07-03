Pakistan’s education minister to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Education Rana Tanveer Hussain will visit Azerbaijan to attend the meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement at the ministerial level, a diplomatic source told Trend.

He is expected to lead Pakistan’s delegation to the NAM Ministerial meeting along with officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event will take place on July 5-6.

Azerbaijan has been chairing the Non-Aligned Movement since 2019. Despite the fact that the period of the country's chairmanship in the organization fell at the height of the pandemic, Baku successfully fulfilled its presidential mission and received the right to lead the movement for another 1 year.

