Azerbaijani MFA shares publication on International Day of Victims of Terrorism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry shared a publication on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to Victims of Terrorism, Trend reports.

"We honor the memory of innocent victims of Armenian terror," the publication reads.

The International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to Victims of Terrorism is marked on August 21. The day was established by the adoption of a relevant resolution of the UN General Assembly in 2017.

Earlier in 2022, Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva made a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

“As Azerbaijan has long suffered from the terrorist policy pursued by Armenia on the basis of national hatred and entailed numerous victims, we strongly condemn all forms of terrorism, honor the memory of the victims of terrorism and call on the world community to intensify the joint fight against terrorism!"