Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh once again cross Lachin checkpoint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region have once again freely crossed the Lachin checkpoint today, Trend reports.

First, their documents were checked and then their crossing was ensured.

This once again testifies to the absence of any obstacles in the crossing of the Lachin checkpoint by Armenian residents and serves as further proof that Armenia's claims about Azerbaijan's alleged "blockade" of the Lachin road are lies.

Moreover, in order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and in accordance with the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, at 12:00 (GMT+4) on April 23, subdivisions of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan established a border checkpoint on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.