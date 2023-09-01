Rabbi Shneor Segal: Making comparisons to Holocaust, especially when referring to Azerbaijan - deeply offensive

Trend News Agency's interview with Chief Rabbi Shneor Segal of the Ashkenazi community of Azerbaijan

What are the specific aspects of the development of the Jewish community in Azerbaijan that you can highlight?

- Very soon, we will be celebrating the Jewish New Year. The Jewish community in Azerbaijan has had a quite successful year. I must mention the atmosphere of tolerance that prevails in Azerbaijan. This is not a mere statement; it is the reality of life here. This atmosphere exists, grows, and deepens thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, and I am not only talking about the Jewish community but all the people here. Everyone living in Azerbaijan is very comfortable and well. I am thrilled that we now have a new Mikvah under construction in the synagogue. There is significant preparation for the coming year, and this summer, we had a large Jewish summer camp here. With God's help, we pray and work for the next year to be even better.

How do you evaluate the support and protection measures provided by Azerbaijan for the Jewish community?

- I communicate with many rabbis, and I proudly tell them that we have a thriving life for Jewish community in Azerbaijan. Any request we make is met with an open heart, and they listen and try to find solutions to any issues concerning the Jewish community. They are always accommodating here. We can only pray that it is the same in other countries around the world.

How do you assess the tolerant environment and multicultural aspects in Azerbaijan?

When God sees that everyone lives together in harmony and peace in Azerbaijan, He blesses us. You know, many countries in the world are trying to develop. Many countries in the world have resources, sometimes even more than Azerbaijan. But not everyone succeeds. Of course, good leadership is needed here. The fact that a Mullah, a priest, and a rabbi meet is not a joke in Azerbaijan; it is a reality, it is life.

How do interethnic relations reflect in international relations?

When I came here, I thought that the relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are at the highest level. But these relations are getting even better. Every time, I think they have reached their peak, but they get even better.

Esteemed rabbi, do you believe that a prominent and influential movement like Chabad, which is actively engaged in Azerbaijan, should support rabbis from different countries representing various branches of Judaism who have spoken out against the demonization of Azerbaijan and the use of the Holocaust theme in Armenian propaganda?

- I believe that every Jew openly speaks about this. We talk about it at different levels, wherever we can, that it is certainly wrong when people take the Holocaust, which is a tragedy for the Jewish people, and try to compare it and use it for some political purposes. Not to mention that making such comparisons is entirely wrong. I believe no one should touch upon this topic, especially when we talk about Azerbaijan, where Jews and other peoples live peacefully and harmoniously. I tell everyone: it does not matter what religion you practice, what nationality you are; walk the streets, see how people treat you, how people react. Any person, any guest can try this, conduct such a little experiment, and see how it is really like here. So, it is definitely inappropriate, it is offensive and wrong, and I believe every Jew thinks so. Any rational Jew who evaluates the situation knows that it is wrong.

So, Chabad also should support rabbis who speak out against this propaganda...

- Yes, I believe so. Every movement and every Jew who understands the situation should support this and speak out against such misuse of the Holocaust.

Taking the opportunity, would you personally like to join the statements of other rabbis who have refuted the falsehoods about the "genocide" of Armenians in Karabakh and condemned the comparison of the situation in Shusha with the Holocaust, made by Armenian figures, including the Prime Minister of Armenia?

- I have joined this, and I continue to do so. I have always spoken about this and will continue to do so, not just about this. What they are saying now is a continuation of the same work on different fronts. To say such things about Azerbaijan... the Holocaust issue in general... Just look at the situation, how people are treated here. To speak such falsehoods is demagoguery. Any reasonable person understands that this is simply wrong. And I am a Jew who was born in Israel and unfortunately experienced many things. I feel that everything is repeating here. There are realities; come and see the peace that prevails in Azerbaijan, the friendship. Azerbaijan is always on the side of peace. Today, Azerbaijan is a model of tolerance, coexistence of people from different nationalities, different faiths. All of this is just demagoguery; we just need to move forward and progress.