Armenians trapped in their own historical enmity myth - Azerbaijani International Relations Chairman (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Baku Network expert platform aired the next issue of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of honor for the program was Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan, Farid Shafiyev.

According to him, the economic and social situation of the Armenian population living in the territory of Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region is much better than it is demonstrated to the world community.

"They needed to create a myth that they are being discriminated against here. They sold this myth to Western media and Western circles. I think Armenians have not gained anything from this. Armenia does not see that during these 30 years, Azerbaijan has strengthened both militarily and economically at the international level. As long as Armenia's borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye remain closed, the prospects for Armenia are not encouraging. Unfortunately, however, the myths propagated by the Armenian leadership continue to affect the lives of people both in Armenia and the Armenian population in Karabakh. As for those who call themselves the so-called 'leaders' in Karabakh, they once again continue the line of confrontation with the Azerbaijani leadership," he said.

The Chairman also noted that speculations around the Lachin-Khankendi road and the so-called "humanitarian disaster" in Karabakh are nothing but another element of the anti-Azerbaijani campaign.

"Mythical hopes that someone will put pressure on Azerbaijan and it will give in will not be justified. In the November 2020 trilateral statement, Azerbaijan's sovereignty over Lachin is confirmed by the same paragraph that talks about the movement of goods; it also says that Azerbaijan is responsible for security, this is our territory," Shafiyev emphasized.