Neocolonialist France befits itself as a "defender of human rights"- Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijan welcomes the speech of Ella Tokoragi, the member of the board of the Baku Initiative Group from French Polynesia, at the meeting of the Fourth Committee of the United Nations, in which she criticized the colonial policy of France, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

France, being one of the countries that still adheres to neo-colonialism and does not pay any attention to human rights as part of its colonial policy, today hypocritically portrays itself as a "defender of human rights and international law". France, which continues to make unfounded claims with its neo-colonialist ambitions, is doomed to failure.

Will be updated