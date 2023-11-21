President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on November 24, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the head of state will take part in the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), which will be held in Baku.

The UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) was established on 26 March 1998 by the Tashkent Declaration, signed by the Presidents of the Central Asian countries and the Executive Secretaries of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) as a special program UN to assist these countries in economic development, cooperation and integration into the economies of Europe and Asia.

Currently, the participating states of SPECA are Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. UNECE and ESCAP jointly provide comprehensive support to activities under the Program in close cooperation with the UN Resident Coordinators in the SPECA countries. SPECA provides a platform for subregional cooperation to implement those Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation. In 2023, Azerbaijan chairs the Program and hosts SPECA Days in Baku from 20 to 24 November 2023.