Azerbaijan to send reports on mass graves to international institutions - ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Invited foreign experts will share their knowledge and skills with representatives of state structures, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

She spoke at a seminar on "Practical aspects of protection of the rights of persons of special categories within the framework of international humanitarian law" held in Nakhchivan.

"Azerbaijan is well-known for upholding all international rights, standards, and values. Unfortunately, there is no similar regard for Azerbaijan notwithstanding the fact that one of the countries most affected by mine terror is Azerbaijan," she said.

"For almost thirty years, we have not been able to get information about the fate of about 4,000 of our compatriots, although we applied to all institutions. Among them are a significant number of women and children. Mass graves were discovered in the territories liberated from occupation, where cases of torture over the found human remains were revealed. We believe that organizing such conferences and seminars and holding them in Nakhchivan is extremely important. Thanks to these conferences, we get an opportunity to directly and immediately convey our right voice to the public," Sabina Aliyeva said.

The Ombudswoman mentioned that, to date, international bodies have received reports complying with 18 international standards. Among them, two reports are on mine terror and missing persons.

"And we can say that the response satisfies us. Our next report will be devoted to all mass graves discovered," she added.

Nakhchivan is hosting a seminar on "Practical aspects of protecting the rights of special categories of persons within the framework of international humanitarian law", organized jointly by the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan and the representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan.

