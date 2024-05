ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 6. Zhaslan Madiyev has been appointed as the new Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Akorda.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

To note, earlier Tokayev dismissed Bagdat Musin from the corresponding post in the ministry.

Musin held the post of minister since September 2020.

