Qarabag FC sets record in match against Neftchi FC in Azerbaijan Premier League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Qarabag FC has increased the number of goals scored on its field in the 2023/2024 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League to 50, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Gurban Gurbanov's team achieved this in the XXXIII tour.

Following a 5-0 win against Neftchi FC, the team's home field goal tally reached 50, setting a new club record. The previous record was 47 goals on their home turf during the 2021/2022 season.

This achievement also marks a record in the past 25 years of Azerbaijani championships. The overall record in the competition's history belongs to Sumgayit Khazar FC, who scored 70 goals against visiting teams in 1992.

