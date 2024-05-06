Hungary, Armenia to open embassies in each other's capitals - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Hungary and Armenia have announced the opening of embassies in each other's capitals, Trend reports.

"As stated by Péter Szijjártó, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, this marked a significant step in the improvement of relations since the restoration of diplomatic ties eighteen months ago," Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary's Secretary of State for International Communication, wrote on his page on X.

Furthermore, Hungary and Armenia have also signed an agreement on economic cooperation, along with a cooperation program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary for the years 2024-2025.