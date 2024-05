BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. An investigation has been initiated following the discovery of a bone fragment in Azerbaijan's Gubadli district, the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

The Gubadli district prosecutor's office is investigating the finding of a skull, believed to be human, during demining operations in Khanlig village of the recently liberated Gubadli district on May 5th.

