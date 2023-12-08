Azerbaijan ready for direct talks with Armenia - Parliament deputy chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan is ready for direct negotiations with Armenia to conclude a peace agreement as soon as possible, said First Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Law Policy and State-Building Ali Huseynli, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in Azerbaijan's parliament.

"We believe that the two countries should decide together on their future relations. Recently, a meeting of the delimitation commission was held on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia," he said.

The fifth meeting of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on the border between the two countries on November 30 under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The sides also agreed to determine the date and venue of the next meeting of the commissions.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel