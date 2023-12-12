UNESCO adopts Azerbaijan's draft resolution "Impact of mines on cultural heritage"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The 15th meeting of the parties to the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in times of armed conflict was held at UNESCO headquarters on December 11, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The draft resolution on "The impact of mines on cultural heritage" introduced by Azerbaijan in the agenda of the meeting was adopted by unanimous decision from 135 countries.

"The resolution highly appreciates the efforts of member countries to preserve and protect cultural property (cultural heritage) in periods of armed conflict and post-conflict, noting that the use of mines and other explosive devices in violation of international humanitarian law can cause significant damage to cultural property," the Foreign Ministry said.

The resolution expresses concern that the use of mines and other explosive devices poses a serious threat to cultural property, and emphasizes the importance of preventing steps that violate the 1954 Hague Convention

The topic of the impact of mines on cultural heritage is the first resolution in the history of UNESCO, which was put up for discussion and adopted unanimously. At the same time, the same subject was for the first time in history included in the agenda of the above-mentioned convention by Azerbaijan.

