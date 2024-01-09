Kazakh president to attend opening of Children's Creativity Center in Azerbaijani Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Azerbaijan, where he will also take part in the opening of the Children's Creativity Center in Fuzuli, in the near future, Kazakh Ambassador Alim Bael told Trend.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center, which is being built at the expense of Kazakhstan, took place in the liberated city of Fuzuli in March 2023.

The art school will be located on an area of 1.5 hectares. The two-story building of the center will have an area of 2,708 square meters. Each floor will have 300 seats.

The necessary conditions will be created for teaching 600 students in shifts.

