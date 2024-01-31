Western Azerbaijan Community blasts US Senator Ben Cardin's Azerbaijanophobic deeds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns the Azerbaijanophobic activities of US Senator Ben Cardin, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the community.

"By what authority does Ben Cardin, beholden to the ideology of American exceptionalism, presume to speak on behalf of the entire international community?" the statement questions.

The community's statement emphasizes that the international community is larger than the United States Senate. It consists of 120 countries that have appointed Azerbaijan to lead the Non-Aligned Movement, the world's second-largest institution after the United Nations, for a four-year term. The international community also includes countries that overwhelmingly chose Azerbaijan to host COP29, the world's largest gathering.

"If Ben Cardin, driven by his crusader mindset, displays serious concern about human rights breaches, he should focus on defending Native Americans' rights and speaking out against police vigilantism and armed violence within the United States," the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community emphasizes.