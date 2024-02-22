Azerbaijan awards group of people for merits in highways construction, operation - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding a group of people who distinguished themselves in the field of construction and operation of highways, Trend reports.
In accordance with paragraph 23 of article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the decree tasked to award the following persons who have distinguished themselves by their labor merits in the field of construction and operation of highways with:
"Emek" Order of III degree:
Azadali Azadaliyev
Mubariz Akbarov
Avaz Gojayev
Ahmad Mirzabayov
Shahin Suleymanov
Taraggi Medal
Elshan Babayev
Araz Bandaliyev
Elman Javadi
Fazil Abilov
Elkhan Aliyev
Tahir Azizov
Sadig Iskandarov
Hasan Gasimov
Bahruz Lalayev
Tural Mehdiyev
Eldar Mirjavadov
Ustubat Niftaliyev
Sabir Rafiyev
Elnara Samadzadeh
Rubaba Suleymanova
Farid Yusubov