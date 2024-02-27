Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani FM leaves for Germany to attend peace talks with Armenia

Politics Materials 27 February 2024 18:43 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM leaves for Germany to attend peace talks with Armenia

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left on a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit will include the second round of negotiations between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers on the draft Bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations, as well as meetings with German officials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more