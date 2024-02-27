Azerbaijani FM leaves for Germany to attend peace talks with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left on a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit will include the second round of negotiations between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers on the draft Bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations, as well as meetings with German officials.

