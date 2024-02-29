Azerbaijan Air Force's UAV units carry out training flights (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. In accordance with the training plan for 2024, unmanned aerial vehicle units (UAV) of the Azerbaijan Air Force continue to carry out training flights, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense.

Prior to the training flights, the crews carried out measures to bring the UAV into a state of combat readiness.

Along the designated route, Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicles recently adopted into the armament fulfilled the tasks on conducting aerial reconnaissance, determining the coordinates of imaginary enemy’s ground targets, as well as other tasks.

The UAV crews fulfilled all tasks with high professionalism during the exercises conducted to maintain combat training at a high level and further improve the individual skills of the crews.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel