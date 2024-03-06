Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin concludes his visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin has completed his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for Mikhail Mishustin at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation was seen off by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov and other officials.