President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on official emblem of Azerbaijan's Presidential Security Service

Politics Materials 7 March 2024 12:45 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on official emblem of Azerbaijan's Presidential Security Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the official emblem of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the provision of the official emblem of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the description of the official emblem of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan were approved.

