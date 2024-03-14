European Parliament dances to Armenian diaspora's tune - UN General Assembly chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The European Parliament is influenced by the Armenian diaspora, Chairman of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir told Trend.

He emphasized that the European Parliament cannot digest Azerbaijan's victory.

"The major focus remains on the liberation of Azerbaijani lands that had been under Armenian seizure for three decades. The unprecedented presidential election held in these territories on February 7 this year was a watershed occasion. The European Parliament's hostile position towards Azerbaijan only hurts their interests since they lose a trustworthy and reliable partner in Azerbaijan," the chairman said.

The XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations with more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will run by March 16, will participate in global discussions about the outcomes of COP28 and the preparation for COP29. It will discuss causes endangering the evolving world order, including security concerns and peace possibilities, as well as initiatives to promote stability in a tumultuous global landscape and the consequences. Additionally, it will investigate solutions to handle impending issues, tackle critical conflicts and megathreats, and cover climate, food, and nuclear security concerns.

Moreover, discussions will encompass the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional viewpoints, relationships with the EU and neighboring states, youth policies, strategies for enhancing resilience against global challenges and addressing issues of inequality, natural resource scarcity, and migration dynamics. Additionally, the forum will delve into the emergence of new security paradigms in the era of artificial intelligence, drones, and cyberweapons.

