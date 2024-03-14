Int'l organizations represent interests of select few countries - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. International organizations represent the interests of a select few countries, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the panel discussion "War and Peace: The Return of Realpolitik" within the XI Global Baku Forum, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The minister stressed in his speech the need to understand the current crises and challenges within the international relations system, as well as the need to respond effectively. He emphasized the importance of understanding the modern system's operations and how they differ from prior systems.



It was noted that various instruments established years ago to handle global problems, including international organizations, today take a selective approach, reflecting the interests of only a few countries. This renders these processes useless and weakens trust in them. It was also emphasized how important it is to recognize that the present international relations system is made up of multiple sovereign countries, each with its own set of national interests and challenges. These countries serve as both regional players and intermediaries, connecting different states.

Bayramov noted that the existing mechanisms cannot be productive in combating modern challenges such as climate change, as they were created in response to classical challenges.

Highlighting the inadequacy of existing international instruments in the current international relations landscape, Azerbaijan places significant emphasis on fostering regional cooperation, particularly enhancing partnerships with neighboring states.

The XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations, with more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will run by March 16, will participate in global discussions about the outcomes of COP28 and the preparation for COP29. It will discuss causes endangering the evolving world order, including security concerns and peace possibilities, as well as initiatives to promote stability in a tumultuous global landscape and the consequences. Additionally, it will investigate solutions to handle impending issues, tackle critical conflicts and megathreats, and cover climate, food, and nuclear security concerns.

Moreover, discussions will encompass the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional viewpoints, relationships with the EU and neighboring states, youth policies, strategies for enhancing resilience against global challenges, and addressing issues of inequality, natural resource scarcity, and migration dynamics. Additionally, the forum will delve into the emergence of new security paradigms in the era of artificial intelligence, drones, and cyberweapons.

