France misguiding Armenia from signing peace with Azerbaijan - Turkish official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. France is guiding Armenia away from signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, the head of the Turkish parliament delegation to the NATO PA (Parliamentary Assembly), former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark during his visit to the Alley of Martyrs and the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial in Baku.

"We are aware that several nations, including France, are pressuring Armenia not to sign a peace treaty. Those attempting to support Armenia in various ways should keep in mind that Azerbaijan is not alone. Azerbaijan is promoting regional peace. We believe that having bilateral meetings between the two countries is beneficial," the official added.

To note, Cavusoglu arrived in Azerbaijan on April 3. A number of bilateral meetings are planned as part of the visit.

