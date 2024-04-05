West's ongoing influence over Armenia delays signing of peace treaty with Azerbaijan - ex-ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The West's ongoing influence over Armenia delays the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijann, the former Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan and head of the IMZA Social Development Support Public Association in Türkiye, Hulusi Kılıc told Trend.

According to him, Armenia's consent to hold a trilateral meeting with the European Union and the US, while peace with Azerbaijan was so close, demonstrates that it is not a serious state.

"Armenia consented to participate in the meeting today because it does not care about peace and stability in the region. Neither the European Union nor the US has a seat in this region. The fact that the European Union and the US want to enter the region and make decisions regarding the region is a manifestation of disrespect. The West can temporarily take Armenia under its security umbrella, but Armenia is a country in this region and should be able to get along well with Russia, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Iran. Distant countries will not benefit the region. Armenia will not benefit either. We know very well that the desire of the European Union and the US to interfere in the affairs of this region without knowing the region does not come from good intentions," Kılıc said.

He noted that the EU and the US, which, despite four UN resolutions and 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani lands, did not take any steps and did not try to find a solution, now make it clear that they are very anxious about Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity.

"We hope that the West will abandon such behavior and move Armenia to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan," Kılıc added.

